The York Jewish Community Center has reopened after police conducted a search of the building this morning because of a threat that was made, according to Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911, and the JCC.

The threat was sent in an email over the weekend, but it was not discovered until this morning, Czech said.

The first call came in to 911 at 9:18 a.m.

Police are on the scene investigating after an unsubstantiated threat was sent to the York Jewish Community Center.

Authorities have discovered it was a mass email that was sent to JCCs in several jurisdictions, Czech said.

York Suburban schools were asked to shelter in place, but that is being lifted, he said.

York County Regional Police are investigating.

York JCC posts statement on incident

Les Cohen, interim CEO of the York JCC, posted an update on Facebook this morning:

"I want to inform you that over the weekend, there was an unsubstantiated threat. The police are investigating, and are in the building and parking lot.

"In an abundance of caution, they have advised us to do a temporary lockdown. That means no one will be able to get in the building until the police have completed their review.

"I apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation. We will keep you informed of updates to this situation. For now, please call before coming over to the JCC."

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York Jewish Community Center reopens after unsubstantiated threat