After being persuaded to disregard bill payments by a Filipino QAnon influencer who told her followers that she is the Queen of Canada, believers are now facing thousands of dollars’ worth of bills and utility outages. Romana Didulo rose to popularity over the last two years after several QAnon influencers “confirmed” that she had sovereign power over Canada, growing over 70,000 followers on the instant messaging platform Telegram. QAnon is a far-right political conspiracy theory movement that believes a group of cannibalistic pedophiles are waging a secret war against former President Donald Trump, whom the movement views as a hero.