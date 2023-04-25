A New York jury considers whether Donald Trump raped and defamed E. Jean Carroll

WASHINGTON – Another unprecedented event in the Donald Trump era: a former president in a civil lawsuit centered on accusations of rape.

Attorneys delivered bracing opening arguments Tuesday in the civil case of E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said Trump raped her at a Manhattan department store in 1996. She has sued the former president for defamation.

Carroll's case, which began Tuesday with jury selection and opening arguments, has taken a winding road that spanned years and an attempt by Trump's former attorney general to quash the suit before opening arguments ever took place.

When Carroll broke her silence about Trump in a 2019 memoir, the then-president “used the most powerful platform on earth to lie about what he had done, attack Ms. Carroll’s integrity and insult her appearance,” attorney Shawn Crowley told the newly selected jury.

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina said to the jury – six men, three women – that Carroll is telling untruths about Trump for financial gain and political revenge.

The case is an "affront to justice," he said.

The trial is expected to last up to two weeks, but some themes are already clear:

Trump is not on trial for a criminal charge of rape

Carroll's lawsuit accuses Trump of defamation – lying about her after she wrote about the alleged rape in a 2019 memoir.

Carroll v. Trump:E. Jean Carroll defamation case: Some Trump deposition excerpts ordered released as trial date set

The lawsuit:Donald Trump faces new lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll, who's already suing him for defamation

Because this is a civil case, Trump's not at risk of a criminal conviction for sexual assault; it is a potential civil judgement against him for millions of dollars, based on grisly evidence.

In a post in October, Trump said on his social media site Truth Social that Carroll was "a complete con job" and that he couldn't have assaulted her because she was "not my type."

Story continues

Citing that comment during her opening argument, Crowley told jurors that everybody knows what Trump meant: "He was saying she was too ugly to assault," according to one reporter at the trial, which is not being televised.

The plaintiff's attorney also noted that, in a deposition, Trump mistook a picture of Carroll for one of his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Tacopina accused her of pursuing the case for money, status and political reasons.

Trump doesn't plan to attend the trial; Carroll does

The defendant does not have to be at the trial, and Trump's lawyers have said the former president doesn't plan to show up at the courthouse.

Carroll's lawyers have indicated they do not plan to call Trump as a witness; it is possible that Trump could travel and be a witness on his own behalf, but no one is expecting that.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

There will be graphic testimony against Trump

Carroll attended the opening statements and is expected to testify – graphic testimony that will likely be the most publicized part of the trial. During her opening remarks, Crowley said Trump "jammed" his hand up Carroll's dress before raping her.

The plaintiff's attorneys are also expected to call other women to the stand to talk about inappropriate behavior by Trump.

E. Jean Carroll

Citing Trump's notorious comments about grabbing women by the genitals – which surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign – attorney Crowley told the jury that is "exactly what he did" to Carroll and other women.

Trump has repeatedly said that his accusers are lying about him for political reasons.

No televised testimony

Like jury selection and opening statements, the trial itself will not be televised.

Interested parties will have to rely on courthouse reporters to broadcast the proceedings.

This lawsuit stems from a new law

Why is this just coming up now? Because New York State passed a law last year allowing the victims of sexual assault to sue their attackers, no matter how long ago the incident took place.

Carroll, who filed an initial lawsuit against Trump in 2019, filed a second suit in November under New York's new Adult Survivors Act. It gave victims of abuse a one-year window in which to file lawsuits, even if the statute of limitation has run out on any potential crimes.

Tight security

Jury selection was conducted amid tight security in the courthouse and beyond.

U.S. District Judge Lew Kaplan ordered that the names of prospective jurors be kept secret from the public. He assigned the jury candidates numbers rather than have their names placed on the public record.

A sisterhood of Trump accusers:How a ‘strange sisterhood’ of #MeToo accusers is reacting to Trump’s indictment in hush money case

A legacy of 'Me Too:'Two women dealt a blow to Donald Trump's power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?

In seeking a jury of six to 12 members, Kaplan asked jurors if they had attended a Trump rally or believe the 2020 election was stolen. No one said yes to those inquiries.

The judge also warned the parties to the lawsuit to avoid public statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.

Trump's campaign

Trump is expected to campaign throughout the trial; he has a rally scheduled for Thursday evening in New Hampshire.

He is expected to lump the Carroll lawsuit into the many criminal investigations against him. He has already been indicted in New York City for false reporting in paying hush money to a former mistress.

Trump also faces three other grand jury investigations: efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia; his handling of classified information after leaving office; and his actions before and during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NY jury to decide if Donald Trump raped, defamed E. Jean Carroll