New York lawmakers describe deteriorating conditions at Rikers Island jail

New York lawmakers who visited Rikers Island jail complex this week described the conditions there as "awful" and "inhumane." Plans are in the works to close the facility by 2027. Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an emergency relief plan to address immediate issues at the complex. New York State Senator Jabari Brisport and New York State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, who visited Rikers, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what they saw.