New York lawmakers reverse course, announce they'll finish Cuomo impeachment probe and release a final report

New York lawmakers reverse course, announce they'll finish Cuomo impeachment probe and release a final report
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Panetta
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cuomo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. Carlo Allegri/Pool via AP

  • Top New York legislative Democrats will complete their impeachment investigation of Gov. Cuomo.

  • State Assembly leaders are reversing course after initially stating they would suspend the probe.

  • Cuomo will resign from office effective August 25 over sexual harassment allegations.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Top Democrats in the New York state legislature will complete their impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reversing course after announcing they'd suspend the impeachment probe on Friday due to Cuomo's imminent resignation from office.

"The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblyman Charles Levine, chair of the chamber's Judiciary Committee, said in a Monday statement.

"In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the Governor's memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions...concerning allegations of sexual harassment," the statement continued.

Cuomo announced he plans to resign from office, effective August 25, after a bombshell report by independent investigators hired by the New York attorney general's office concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women as governor.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor upon Cuomo's resignation.

The impeachment probe, which is separate from the attorney general's investigation, is examining the sexual harassment allegations, whether the Cuomo administration deliberately undercounted and covered up nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if Cuomo abused state resources to write a book on his handling of the pandemic.

As Heastie's and Levine's statement noted, those matters are also the subject of other civil and criminal investigations at the federal, state, and local levels.

State assembly leaders initially stated that they would shutter the impeachment investigation, launched in March, and turn their findings over to law enforcement. The move drew criticism from Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennet, who said Heastie was "taking the coward's way out."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in March after two women who worked for Cuomo went public with complaints of sexual harassment. Cuomo said last Tuesday he would step down in two weeks, and lawmakers later said they would no longer seek to impeach and remove him.

  • Hochul narrows search for New York's lieutenant governor

    Jamaal Bailey and Brian Benjamin are emerging as top contenders in the search for New York’s next lieutenant governor, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Bailey and Benjamin, both from New York City, are among several candidates being vetted by Kathy Hochul and her team and have, in recent days, emerged as the leading contenders, the person said. Earlier this week, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign after increasing calls for his impeachment after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women.

  • Colorado school district bans teaching of critical race theory

    A school district in Colorado Springs, Colorado, banned critical race theory from being taught in schools after a 3-2 board vote.

  • White House defends Afghanistan strategy in talking points to Democratic Party allies

    The Biden administration is defending its decision to withdraw from Afghanistan in talking points provided to congressional Democrats that say Kabul's fall was possible but not inevitable, but absent the will of Afghan soldiers to fight, a troop surge would have been necessary to create a different outcome.

  • The Best Running Belts of 2021 For Morning Jogs or Marathons

    Shoulder sling bags have become a popular way to carry your everyday essentials, and you might feel tempted to use one of these shoulder bags for running. But it’s better to invest in a dedicated running bag, also called a running belt. What sets running belts apart from the average sling bag is their size

  • Frantic scenes at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

    The footage posted by Afghanistan's largest private broadcaster, Tolo news, highlighted the chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport after Taliban fighters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 entered Kabul following the withdrawal of foreign forces. At least five people died as the chaos mounted at the airport, according to witnesses, though one person waiting for a flight told Reuters it was unclear whether those killed had been shot or trampled in a stampede. U.S. troops fired warning shots to stop people getting on flights taking out diplomats and embassy employees, and two gunmen were also shot at the airport, U.S. officials told Reuters.

  • New York City Vaccine Mandate For Indoor Entertainment & Restaurants Sets Launch Date – Update

    UPDATE As expected, New York City will begin requiring proof of Covid vaccination for indoor activities starting tomorrow, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today. De Blasio announced earlier this month that vax proof will be required to enter restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment and performances this week. Today, the mayor confirmed that the mandate will […]

  • Florida’s current hospitalizations for COVID-19 drop for the first time in two weeks

    The first good news from Florida’s COVID-19 numbers in a while: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services data from Saturday released Sunday morning says the state ended two weeks of resetting the record daily for current hospitalizations.

  • Afghanistan debacle shows foreign policy split among GOP 2024 contenders

    Republicans eyeing a campaign to succeed President Joe Biden as commander in chief agree the Afghanistan withdrawal is an incompetently managed foreign policy debacle, yet they are notably split over the underlying policy of American retreat from the region.

  • Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

    A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags, Trump memorabilia and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

  • Kris Wu Formally Arrested for Rape Charges and His Shows Deleted Online

    A Chinese court formally approved the arrest of pop icon Kris Wu on rape charges on Monday — and Chinese streamers have swiftly responded by deleting the shows in which he appears. The move comes after Wu was first detained on July 31 on suspicions of rape. The allegations against him first emerged last month […]

  • Jake Paul reveals ‘hit list’ of 13 potential opponents – including his own kin

    No one was safe from Jake Paul's checklist – not boxers, UFC fighters, celebrities, nor family members.

  • Former GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell dies at 64

    Former Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell has died at age 64 after a battle with renal cancer, his family said in a statement provided to CNN on Monday.The big picture: Mitchell, who hailed from Michigan left the GOP in 2020 due to efforts to overturn the election and former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He was one of the few Republicans who acknowledged then President-elect Biden's win. He then finishe

  • Mayor to announce vaccine enforcement policy for indoor venues

    New York City's indoor vaccine mandate officially begins Tuesday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

  • 'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate starts Tuesday

    New York City's indoor vaccine mandate officially begins Tuesday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

  • Pictures of Swastikas temporarily replaced Wikipedia pages for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

    The changes were only in place for a few minutes before the Wikipedia pages reverted to their usual contents.

  • U.S. joins over 60 other countries in calling on safe exit of Afghans and other citizens

    The U.S. and over 60 countries issued a joint statement Sunday saying Afghans and international citizens who wish to leave the country should be allowed to do so, with airports and border crossings remaining open.Driving the news: The statement was issued as the U.S. completed its evacuation of American Embassy staff and prepared to take over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital earlier in the day.Stay on top of the late

  • Will the Taliban destroy Afghanistan’s priceless treasures?

    Amid the chaos that has engulfed Afghanistan in the last few days, as Taliban fighters poured into Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled, the question of what will happen to the country’s cultural heritage has hardly been at the forefront of anyone’s mind.

  • Here's why government officials rejected Jeff Bezos' claims of 'unfair' treatment and awarded a NASA contract to SpaceX over Blue Origin

    SpaceX beat Blue Origin at every level of NASA's analysis. Here's a few highlights from the point-by-point takedown of Jeff Bezos' complaints.

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale: Mayhem At Hawaiian Resort As We Learn Who Is In That Casket

    SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the Season 1 finale of HBO’s The White Lotus. “Now, we are starting down a very dark road,” Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) says in tonight’s episode of The White Lotus, “and you’d better be sure you really want to go there.” While the wealthy man-child’s comments are directed […]