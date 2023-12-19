New York license plates: 10 regional plates revealed this year. See all the designs

There's a special regional pride in representing your hometown corner of New York state — and now, New Yorkers from Manhattan to Buffalo can do so from behind the wheel.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new line of 10 regional New York license plates earlier this year, releasing them one by one over the summer. The license plates feature colored designs incorporating a well-known natural or manmade landmark from each region, with the region name listed under the license plate initials.

Additionally, the state offers plates that highlight New York-centric events and activities, like the New York State Fair or horse racing at the Saratoga Race Course.

How do I buy a NY regional license plate?

The easiest way to buy is through the Department of Motor Vehicles website, at dmv.ny.gov/plates. To order online, you need to have a car registration that's valid for the next 60 days, an up-to-date name and address with the DMV, and a valid credit or debit card.

You can also order over the phone, by mail or in person at a DMV office.

So how much do these regional plates cost? They are $60 if you're a first-time buyer and you go with assigned license plate initials, and $31.25 for the annual custom plate renewal fee after that.

If you want to spring for personalized initials, it'll cost you $91.25 initially, with $62.50 annual renewals.

Some of the other custom plates, like the I Love NY plate, are slightly cheaper.

Now that all of the regional plates have been revealed, here's the rundown of what they look like.

Mid-Hudson license plate

The Mid-Hudson license plate shows a view of the Hudson River flowing through the Hudson Valley.

Mohawk Valley license plate

The Mohawk Valley license plate features a view of the idyllic Hyde Hall Covered Bridge at Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown.

Finger Lakes license plate

The Finger Lakes license plate displays a scenic outlook over Keuka Lake.

Southern Tier license plate

The Southern Tier license plate shows one of the many waterfalls that make up the gorge hiking trail at Watkins Glen State Park in Watkins Glen.

Western New York license plate

The Western New York license plate shows off one of the state's most recognizable landmarks with the American side of Niagara Falls.

Capital region license plate

The Capital region license plate features a view of the expansive Empire State Plaza and New York State Capitol Building.

Central New York license plate

The Central New York license plate showcases one of the area's classic theaters, The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse.

New York City license plate

The New York City license plate displays the iconic New York skyline, with a focus on One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty.

North Country license plate

The North Country license plate takes us to the mighty St. Lawrence River, with a view of the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Long Island license plate

The Long Island license plate features a view of the Montauk Point Lighthouse and surrounding cliffs.

What other custom NY license plates can you get?

Below are some examples of other custom NY plates you can buy, including a New York State Fair plate and a Saratoga horse racing plate.

The Saratoga horse racing license plate, showing a racehorse and jockey, was unveiled as an available custom license plate in New York this year, in addition to 10 regional plates and other custom license plates.

The New York State Fair plate is a custom license plate available in New York, in addition to a number of other custom plates and 10 regional license plates unveiled in New York this year.

The I Love NY license plate is one of the custom license plate options available to drivers in New York.

