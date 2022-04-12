New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin arrested for conspiring to commit bribery
New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested on a federal charge that he conspired to commit bribery while he served as a state senator.
Mr Benjamin surrendered early on Tuesday following an indictment relating to a federal bribery conspiracy. The alleged scheme involved transferring fraudulent donations to a previous campaign, The New York Times reported.
The US attorney’s office confirmed that Mr Benjamin had been arrested on “bribery and other offenses”.
