New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin arrested for conspiring to commit bribery

Gustaf Kilander
  • Brian Benjamin
    New York senator

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested on a federal charge that he conspired to commit bribery while he served as a state senator.

Mr Benjamin surrendered early on Tuesday following an indictment relating to a federal bribery conspiracy. The alleged scheme involved transferring fraudulent donations to a previous campaign, The New York Times reported.

The US attorney’s office confirmed that Mr Benjamin had been arrested on “bribery and other offenses”.

More follows...

