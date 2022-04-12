New York lieutenant governor charged with bribery over campaign finance scheme

New York Governor Kathy Hocul chooses New York State Senator Brian Benjamin as Lieutenant Governor in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Benjamin
    New York senator
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested and charged with bribery and fraud for allegedly directing state funds to a group controlled by a real estate developer who was a campaign donor, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Brian Benjamin, a Democrat appointed as the state's No. 2 official by Governor Kathy Hochul last August, directed a $50,000 state grant to the organization while serving as a state senator in 2019, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

The developer then sent Benjamin's campaign for state Senate thousands of dollars through several checks in the names of the developer's relatives and a limited liability company, according to the indictment, which did not identify either the developer or the organization that the developer controlled.

Benjamin surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces five charges including bribery, wire fraud and falsification of records.

A representative for Benjamin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hochul, who had served as former Governor Andrew Cuomo's lieutenant governor, took office last year after Cuomo resigned in the wake of an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women. The charges against Benjamin could complicate Hochul's bid for re-election in November. She faces challenges from New York City Comptroller Jumaane Williams and Long Island U.S. congressman Tom Suozzi for Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • New York lieutenant governor indicted on bribery charges

    New York lieutenant governor indicted on bribery charges

  • Airline industry urges end to mask rules as deadline approaches

    The current federal requirement to mask on planes and other public transportation is set to expire Monday, but the Biden administration has yet to decide whether to extend or end the mandate.

  • Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd's death

    Prosecutors offered plea deals to three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd

  • Student Loan Pause Will Be Lifted 'Sometime,' Jen Psaki Says

    The Biden administration has extended the student loan moratorium until the end of August.

  • 8 nostalgic garden flowers worth revisiting for charm, aroma

    In Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, “Our Town,” heliotrope flowers connect two sets of characters who gather to inhale their intoxicating scent in the moonlight. In areas with cold winters, sow seeds directly into the garden in autumn; in frost-free climates, chill them in the freezer for a week before sowing outdoors.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 could include a body temperature sensor

    WatchOS 9 may also add an improved low-power mode, according to Bloomberg.

  • Oklahoma governor signs near-total abortion ban that threatens prison for providers

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that makes it illegal to perform an abortion in the state except in medical emergencies, penalizing those who do with up to $100,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. If it takes effect, the ban will widen a swath of the country where there is little to no legal abortion access. Oklahoma has become a frequent destination for Texas women seeking abortions since the larger neighboring state in September banned abortions for pregnancies from about six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

  • Victoria's Secret Models Celebrate Mother's Day in Latest Campaign

    In celebration of Mother's Day (May 8), Victoria's Secret has invited its models and their mothers,...

  • Poland arrests Russian man suspected of spying

    Poland has arrested a Russian citizen and charged him with espionage, a spokesperson for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Tuesday. Relations between Russia and countries once in the Soviet sphere of influence have long been fraught, but the invasion of Ukraine has increased suspicion about Moscow's intentions. The man had been living in Poland for 18 years and carrying out business activity.

  • Ukrainian woman says she was raped after Russians took her village

    An 83-year-old woman in Ukraine told CBS News she was raped and beaten by a fighter under Russian command. "I wish he had killed me instead of what he did," she said. Holly Williams shares her story.

  • New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin Arrested for Alleged Campaign-Finance Scheme

    MIKE COPPOLANew York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin surrendered to federal authorities early Tuesday morning to face fraud-related charges in connection with a previous political campaign, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast. Benjamin, 45, was arrested on several charges, including bribery, in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for securing a state grant. The indictment, obtained by The Daily Beast, alleges that

  • What Trump’s Alleged Crimes and Costco Have in Common

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyCo-host of The New Abnormal podcast Andy Levy has a request for conservatives: Stop pretending former President Donald Trump is clueless.“He knew everything that was going on the day of Jan. 6, he knew everything and was part of everything that was going on in the days following Election Day. Regarding what his son was doing, all of that stuff, he was part of it. He was in it up to his eyeballs and it’s absolutely ridiculous to try to pretend that he wa

  • Student-loan borrowers will likely have to pay off their debt 'at some time' during the Biden administration, the White House says

    After extending the student-loan-payment pause, Psaki told Fox News that Joe Biden will "continue to assess" where borrowers stand every few months.

  • Steven Seagal tells Putin allies ‘I love you all’ during 70th birthday party in Moscow

    ‘We stand together, through thick and through thin,’ former Hollywood action star told gathering

  • 24 Famous Actors Who Looked So Much Like The Real-Life Criminals They Played, I Had To Do A Double Take

    I'll never be able to look at Zac Efron the same way again after watching him play Ted Bundy.View Entire Post ›

  • NoHo woman shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves: LAPD

    LAPD is investigating a spree of brazen catalytic converter thefts that occurred overnight Friday across the San Fernando Valley, and led to one woman being shot.

  • WTF Is Herschel Walker Talking About?

    There are things that make no sense–like how living in Pittsburgh, somehow I can drive to Buffalo, Baltimore, D.C., Cleveland or Columbus faster than the PA turnpike will get me to Philly–and then there’s Herschel Walker’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate, which manages to be an outlier even in this era of absurdity as a political norm.

  • Shooting suspect pursuit ends in Chandler crash

    A shooting suspect led authorities on a pursuit, ending with the suspect reportedly hitting a Chandler Police cruiser on April 11.

  • ‘He Perfected His Hunt’: Louisiana ‘Bayou Strangler’ Preyed On Men

    In the late 1990s, New Orleans and its suburbs were experiencing a spike in violent crimes. Then, in October 1998 in Jefferson Paris, police were called to investigate the murder of an African American man whose body was found beneath a roadway overpass. The victim, identified as Oliver LeBanks, lived near the French Quarter in New Orleans. He had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, according to the autopsy report. “There were clearly visible marks on the side of the neck,” Det. Dennis Thor

  • Trumpworld Goes Into Meltdown After Trump Endorses Dr. Oz

    Hannah Beier/ReutersLate Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump officially endorsed his old TV pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in the raucous Republican U.S. Senate primary race in Pennsylvania.In doing so, Trump, while speaking at a rally in North Carolina, ignited fury and ridicule among some of the loudest voices in Trumpworld. At issue among Trump’s most fervent supporters is the belief that Oz, a Turkish-American TV physician who has hobnobbed with Hollywood’s elite and has flip-flopped on the i