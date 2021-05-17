New York to lift mask mandate for vaccinated people

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fadel Allassan
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York will lift its mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday, aligning with CDC guidance announced last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.

Why it matters: The announcement marks a significant milestone for the state, which was one of the first to issue a broad mask mandate in April 2020 when it was facing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Yes, but: Masks will still be required on public transit and in nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails, schools, and health care facilities. Private businesses and venues can add additional requirements if they choose to.

Driving the news: Cuomo also announced the New York City Marathon will return in November, with a field of runners reduced from 55,000 to about 33,000, according to the New York Times.

By the numbers: New York is seeing the lowest number of hospitalizations and lowest number of patients in the intensive care unit since November.

  • The state on Monday also reported its lowest number for single-day deaths (11) since Oct. 11.

  • Cuomo on Saturday announced that more than half of New York adults have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Go deeper: CDC mask guidance sparks confusion, questions

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Mask mandate: These retailers will now let you shop without a mask

    Target, Costco and others are wasting no time in telling customers they could shop their stores without a mask following new guidelines from the CDC.

  • CDC stands firm on mask stance

    On Sunday, the CDC went on the offense defending its position on changing the mask guidance for vaccinated Americans. Anjalee Khemlani breaks down how the CDC’s position, which the organization says has to do with evolving science and not political motives.

  • Post-menopausal women report periods coming back after having coronavirus vaccine

    Some post-menopausal women are suffering unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, scientists say. Researchers are investigating the reports to see if the disruption to the menstrual cycle is caused by the jabs. No proof has yet been found linking the inoculations to the unusual reproductive symptoms, but a growing body of anecdotal evidence has led scientists to begin probing the reports. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said earlier this month that the symptom-tracker app ZOE was monitoring reports of period-related side-effects. “At the moment there are just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over about 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said. “But we are taking it seriously and we are going to start asking more questions in the report.” More data was needed in order to determine if the link was real or “just a statistical quirk”, he said. Dr Kate Clancy, a medical anthropologist at the University of Illinois, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of unusually heavy blood flow after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

  • New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

    Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening. “Let’s get back to life,” Cuomo said, speaking from Radio City Music Hall's grand auditorium. After a delay of several days, Cuomo said the state is adopting new guidance on masks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

  • New York will drop its mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday

    The new mask requirements echo a recent advisory from the CDC stating vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

  • New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The announcement, made in New York City, once the pandemic's U.S. epicenter, came as part of a wave of news about the city's reopening. For instance, the New York City Marathon will be held in November at 60 percent capacity.

  • Nurses union calls on CDC to revise new mask guidance

    The largest nurses union in the U.S. called on the CDC Saturday to reverse guidance issued this week that allows for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go maskless while participating in indoor and outdoor activities.Details: National Nurses United executive director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement the new guidance is "not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century."Castillo The other side: CDC director Rochelle Walensky noted when the guidelines were issued Thursday that few people vaccinated against the coronavirus had become infected with it, that "transmission seems rarer still" and the vaccines seem to protect against known variants in the U.S., per the New York Times.The CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘Eating ultra-processed food for a month aged my body by 10 years’

    Dr Chris Van Tulleken doesn’t want to ban bacon sandwiches outright – but he does have a serving suggestion. “I just want there to be a warning on the packet saying this food is associated with increases in obesity, cancer and death,” says the 42-year-old television doctor. “And then you can go ahead and enjoy it.” After coming for our bacon sarnies he wouldn’t stop there: fish fingers, baked beans, all the childhood staples which most of us grew up on (and have returned to sneakily for lunch during this year of lockdown). “In Britain, we don’t have a food tradition,” Dr Van Tulleken says, witheringly, with the result that, “British cooking has all been ultra-processed.” Ultra-processed is the stuff of ready meals, biscuit tins, breakfast cereals and school lunch boxes. To deconstruct the bacon sandwich, “ultra-processed” would typically apply to the industrialised white loaf, mass produced and chemically cured meat – and even the brown sauce. “UPF”, as Dr Van Tulleken calls it, is a food group that can be identified by a long and largely incomprehensible list of chemicals, colourings, sweeteners and preservatives on the back of a packet, and is what most of us are eating every day. In Britain, an estimated 56 per cent of all our daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods, a figure that rises to 64 per cent among children. And, according to Dr Van Tulleken, who has presented numerous television series for the BBC alongside his NHS career as an infectious diseases doctor at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, part of University College London Hospitals, it is fuelling an addiction that is slowly killing us. In filming his new BBC programme What Are We Feeding Our Kids? which airs this week, Dr Van Tulleken, a father-of-two whose wife, Dinah, is a fashion journalist, put himself on an 80 per cent ultra-processed food diet for four weeks in a real-life experiment. “It had a catastrophic impact on every aspect of my health and my life,” Dr Van Tulleken says. “My libido, piles, heartburn … everything got worse. I was anxious, depressed – and it was all self-perpetuating.” Sleeping was a struggle, too as was always feeling hungry. Dr Van Tulleken explains that UPF is designed to trick the body into overeating: “Things like monosodium glutamate (MSG) send a signal to your brain telling you this is nutritious. But when you digest it is there is nothing there – so you keep eating.” The diet, he estimates, aged his body by 10 years, but more disturbing was the impact on his mind. MRI scans taken after the experiment confirmed that the junk food had rewired his brain; strengthening the appetite and reward neural pathways into patterns more familiar with a drug addict. Several months on, and subsequent scans have shown the neurological changes have yet to be reversed. Particularly worrying, he adds, is the impact of this food on developing brains – particularly given the fact that according to his programme, currently two out of every three calories consumed by children and adolescents in Britain is derived from ultra-processed foods. “Most children in this country begin their lives on ultra-processed food,” he says. “What is it doing to them? The astounding thing is we have no idea.” Since the programme, he has gone cold turkey, expunging all ultra-processed food from his diet. It has also prompted a reappraisal of what he is feeding his own children. When his three-year-old, Lyra, was an infant, he says he fed her “organic sachets of multicoloured baby food” (he carefully avoids naming any brands in his programme). “There is this middle-class set of products we all buy and it is all ultra-processed,” he says. “Everything I was feeding Lyra was ultra-processed and I didn’t realise it.” He has now eschewed such products with his 11-month-old, Sasha, and is instead just feeding her smaller portions of adult foods with less salt. “The whole notion of baby food is just weird,” he says. “It’s a confection of the food industry.”

  • The US is studying how COVID-19 vaccines work in people with suppressed immune systems - after research suggested they develop fewer antibodies from the shots

    People with immune disorders were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. It's unclear if vaccines are effective for people in this group.

  • U.S. Rep. Bowman disputes fellow Dem Torres over Israel-Palestine conflict

    New York lawmakers Jamaal Bowman and Ritchie Torres, both Democrats, are on opposite sides of the dispute. The violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories is highlighting increasing division within the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden is supporting Israel in the conflict, which is costing hundreds of Palestinian lives.

  • What is going on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Here is what happened this week

    This week Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly made headlines after confrontations on Capitol Hill.

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • US secretary of state ‘not seen evidence’ Hamas were operating in media tower block destroyed by airstrike

    AP and Al Jazeera offices were demolished in weekend airstrike