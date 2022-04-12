New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested on campaign finance fraud charges, sources say

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on charges related to a campaign finance fraud investigation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC New York.

Benjamin surrendered to authorities and is expected to appear in a federal court in New York City later Tuesday, the sources said.

His arrest comes after reports that Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI were investigating whether Benjamin knowingly engaged in a campaign finance fraud scheme. They were also looking into whether Benjamin, in exchange, helped distribute state money to contributors and their projects.

The investigation was sparked by the arrest Benjamin's fundraiser, Gerald Migdol, in November, according to NBC New York. Migdol is charged with wire fraud in connection with an alleged campaign fraud scheme linked to past Benjamin fundraising.

Benjamin, who was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2021, has not publicly addressed the allegations.

When asked previously about the investigation, his office referred back to a Nov. 19 press statement issued after Migdol was arrested.

“Neither Lieutenant Governor Benjamin nor his campaign are being accused of any wrongdoing and they are prepared to fully cooperate with authorities,” his office said at the time. “As soon as the campaign discovered that these contributions were improperly sourced, they donated them to the Campaign Finance Board, pursuant to guidance obtained from the CFB.”

Hochul's office did not immediately return a request for comment about Benjamin's arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.