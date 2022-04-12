New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested in campaign finance scheme: report

NEW YORK — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin surrendered Tuesday to federal authorities to face campaign finance fraud charges related to his failed city comptroller bid.

Benjamin is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Tuesday, the New York Times first reported.

The indictment accuses Benjamin of conspiring to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor who in turn steered thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to the then-state senator’s 2021 comptroller campaign.

The arrest comes weeks after the Daily News first reported that federal investigators had issued subpoenas seeking information about grants Benjamin doled out as a senator.

Benjamin was still serving in the Senate representing Harlem last year when his campaign for New York City comptroller drew the attention of investigators.

The F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York arrested longtime Benjamin ally Gerald Migdol last November, accusing him facilitating phony donations intended to boost Benjamin’s campaign war chest so he could receive public matching funds.

Benjamin admitted last week that he did not tell Hochul that he was aware his 2021 comptroller campaign had been subpoenaed prior to his appointment to his current post.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the The News first reported that federal investigators were probing grants he doled out as a state senator, Benjamin maintained his innocence and said he’s cooperating with authorities.

“I’m fully supportive of their efforts,” Benjamin told The News as he read from a prepared statement during a brief interview in a hallway at the State Capitol. “I have provided all information that they have requested and will continue to do so if they have any further requests.”

Throughout the weekend, Benjamin presided over the Senate, one of the formal duties of his position.

Hochul chose Benjamin as her second-in-command last summer when she replaced disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned following multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Benjamin told the News last week that he was aware of the probes prior to his appointment, but failed to tell Hochul.

“I did not speak to the governor directly,” he said. “I believe... my role was to have a very thorough conversation and provide all information requested of me to the State Police, which I did.”

Earlier in the week, Hochul said she was not alerted to the investigations by Benjamin.

Hochul, who has said she didn’t know about the subpoena, says she continues to back Benjamin and says he will still be her running mate in the 2022 election.

“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said. “He is my running mate.”

