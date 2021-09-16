New York man, 20, arrested in connection to 2020 Stamford murder

Stamford police arrested a 20-year-old Thursday in connection to a December homicide.

Ernest Rosario, 20, of Harlem, New York, was initially charged with murder, and upon arrest was also charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, operating a drug factory, possession of a high capacity magazine, interfering with police, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell. He’s held on $2.75 million bond.

Rosario was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that killed Jeffrey Vanech, 49, in December 2020.

“Vanech was shot multiple times while he sat in his vehicle at the corner of Henry Street and Cedar Street,” police said.

Thursday morning, an officer saw Rosario walking near the Stamford train station. Police detained the 20-year-old who had crack cocaine and a 9mm gun in his possession, they said.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.