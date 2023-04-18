New York man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old woman who pulled into the wrong driveway

A New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly pulled into his driveway while looking for a friend's home was charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Kevin Monahan, 65, allegedly fired into the vehicle as Kaylin Gillis and three others inside the car realized they had made a wrong turn into the driveway and were leaving, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said during an April 17 press conference.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house," Murphy said. "She was a young girl that was taken way too young."

Kaylin A. Gillis. (WNYT)

Authorities were alerted to the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, receiving a call regarding a woman shot in Salem, New York, about five miles from the Hebron residence, Murphy said.

The group drove away to call 911, as the area is rural and doesn’t have cell or internet service, Murphy said. Gillis was a passenger in the vehicle when Monahan allegedly opened fire.

Gillis was pronounced dead after first responders performed CPR, Murphy said.

The friends were in the driveway for "a short time," Murphy said, before Monahan allegedly fired at least two shots from outside his home. One of the shots struck Gillis inside the car.

There didn't appear to be any interaction between the four friends and Monahan before the shooting, Murphy said, adding there was "clearly no threat" from anyone in the car.

Police also received 911 calls of reports of shots fired in the area of the Hebron home, Murphy said, and Monahan was uncooperative with authorities when they arrived on the scene.

Monahan refused to leave his home or speak to police, leading to a "situation," Murphy said. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monahan was taken into custody several hours later with the assistance of the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team.

Monahan was arrested on a charge of murder in the second degree and is being held in the Warren County Jail. It is unclear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf, according to NBC News.

Monahan didn't tell authorities anything about why he would have opened fire on the group, and a motive for the shooting is unclear.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com