New York man accused of manipulating daughter's college friends charged with sex trafficking

NEW YORK – The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College –accused of manipulating her school friends, extorting nearly $1 million from them, and profiting from their work as prostitutes – was charged with sex trafficking, forced labor and extortion, in a federal indictment released today.

Lawrence Ray, 60, was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Piscataway, New Jersey, and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court. One of the victims was with Ray when he was arrested, authorities said.

The exploitation began in 2010 when Ray moved into an on-campus dorm with a group of sophomores – including his daughter – at Sarah Lawrence, William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI in New York, said at a news conference Tuesday in New York City.

"Ray began 'therapy' sessions with some roommates purportedly to help them with their psychological problems, and presented himself as a father figure to the roommates," reads an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

"The arrangement was anything but traditional," Sweeney said.

'If you're not angry, you don't have a soul'

Ray spent about a decade sexually and psychologically manipulating his victims and physically abusing them, according to the indictment.

Until at least 2018, he forced his victims to perform unpaid labor and prostitute themselves for his financial benefit, authorities said. He's accused of laundering about $1 million from the young people, some of whom drained their parents' bank accounts.

Ray, who has a previous conviction for securities fraud, is facing nine counts and could face more than 100 years behind bars if found guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ray had previously denied the allegations, saying they were the result of a conspiracy against him. It was not clear whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.

"The conduct alleged here is outrageous," Sweeney said. "It makes you angry. If you're not angry, you don't have a soul."

Ray had at least five alleged victims, and authorities said there could be more.

The crimes allegedly occurred in Westchester County, Manhattan, and Pinehurst, North Carolina.

"Sarah Lawrence College has just learned of the indictment of a former parent in the Southern District of New York," the college said in a statement. "The charges contained in the indictment are serious, wide-ranging, disturbing and upsetting. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and alumni is a priority for the College.

"In April 2019, New York Magazine published a range of accusations about this former parent. At that time, the College undertook an internal investigation regarding the specific activities alleged in the article to have occurred on our campus in 2011; the investigation did not substantiate those specific claims.

"We have not been contacted by the Southern District of New York, but will, of course, cooperate in their investigation to the full extent of the law if invited to do so."