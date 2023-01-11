New York man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl in Hall

Jan. 10—A New York man was accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl at her home in Flowery Branch, according to authorities.

Angel Alexander Franco, 23, of Hempstead, New York, was charged with child molestation and three counts of felony sexual battery.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Franco inappropriately touched the girl at her home Dec. 5.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Franco was living in Hall County at the time and knew the girl before the allegations.

One of the girl's family members reported it to law enforcement the following day, Booth said.

Franco turned himself in to the jail Monday, Jan. 9, where he is being held on a $33,800 bond.