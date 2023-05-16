York man accused of rail trail kidnapping and rape pleads no contest to charges

A York man who was accused of kidnapping a woman on the York County Heritage Rail Trail and then sexually assaulting her has pleaded no contest to several counts, including rape and kidnapping.

Randy-Jay Jones, 45, of York has accepted a plea deal of eight to 16 years of incarceration in a state correctional facility, followed by a sentence of seven to 14 years, with a consecutive five years of probation, in lieu of a mandatory 25 to 50 years of incarceration.

"The basis was, and I think there is evidence to show that Mr. Jones most likely was impaired with alcohol, his memory of the details of the events, are not all that clear," said James Rader, Jones' attorney. "He understands that if the evidence was presented, he could be found guilty by a jury."

Jones was arrested in on charges of kidnapping, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses in the Feb. 28, 2020 attack in the area of Kings Mill Road and Jessop Place, York City Police said.

The woman, 31 at the time, reported that she was walking north when a man — later identified as Jones — approached her from behind, grabbed her, pushed her down and forced her into his car, police said.

She told investigators that Jones pulled out a large knife and put it to her neck and chest. Police said he made the woman take off her Fitbit smartwatch, which he put on the dash.

Later, Jones sexually assaulted the woman, police said, and then dropped her off near his home on South Queen Street. She ran into a barbershop, called the police and provided a description of her assailant to detectives, which they said included that he had “eyes popping out of his head.”

Jones is set to be evaluated by theSexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether or not he meets the criteria of a sexually violent predator, in addition to undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

He is scheduled for sentencing on July, 25, at 1 p.m.

