New York man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old Ohio girl he met on Snapchat

A New York man is facing charges after allegedly sexually exploiting an 11-year-old Clinton County girl, according to Southern District of Ohio United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Noah Knight, 30, of Yonkers NY, was arrested on federal charges Thursday, Feb. 22.

Knight is charged with aggravated sexual abuse and production of child pornography, Parker said.

He met the victim on Snapchat and traveled from New York to see her.

Knight allegedly had sex with the girl multiple times the day he arrived, Parker said.

The girl was reportedly taken to Wilmington Cinemas and Walmart. Knight’s CashApp account shows purchases made at both locations.

Knight who is also known as Noah Matos, allegedly recorded his sexual abuse of the girl, Parker said.

On Friday, Knight appeared in New York federal court and will ultimately be transported to the Southern District of Ohio to face his charges.