New York man accused of trying to meet with 15-year-old for sex in Myrtle Beach

A man is accused of traveling from New York to Myrtle Beach with the intention of meeting a 15-year-old for sex, according to Horry County police.

George Joseph Lamar, 58, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26, and he is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors. He is being held on a $12,000 bond, according to the Horry County jail’s website.

Lamar allegedly met with a boy he believed to be 15 years old “with the intentions of taking the minor to his camp site (redacted) . . . to have a sexual encounter,” according to Horry County police warrants obtained by The Sun News.

Horry County police officers were dispatched Dec. 26 to 5600 South Kings Highway, which is the address of a Circle K gas station, according to an incident report.

The crime Lamar is charged with involves a “decoy” profile on the dating app Grindr, which appears to belong to someone who is 18. Once Lamar matched with the dating profile, the “decoy minor” informed Lamar that he was actually 15, and not 18 as the profile states, according to the Horry County police records. Lamar, who is from Glenn Falls, New York, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old for a sexual encounter, the police records state.