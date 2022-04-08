New York man admits guilt after Southampton drunken-driving crash kills friend

SOUTHAMPTON — A New York State man has pled guilty after he allegedly caused the death of his friend in a drunken-driving accident here in July 2021, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has announced.

Anthony Lorenz, 21, of Ossining admitted guilt Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated, the prosecutor's office said.

He faces a recommended sentence of six years in state prison, with no parole eligibility until he's completed 85 percent of the term.

Lorenz is to be sentenced May 25.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lorenze was driving a vehicle that went off Hilliards Bridge Road, striking a guardrail, tree stump and utility pole around 3:30 a.m. on July 3, 2021.

A passenger, 21-year-old Roy Song of Ossining, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Another friend in the vehicle sustained a fractured sternum.

Lorenz later admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash and acknowledged his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, the prosecutor's office said.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: NY man facing prison after fatal Southampton NJ drunk-driving crash