New York man allegedly stabs 51-year-old victim, steals his electric scooter

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in the early hours of Saturday morning then robbed him of an electric scooter.

The suspect allegedly approached the 51-year-old man in Queens and attempted to take his electric scooter, a video provided by the NYPD shows.

When the victim resisted, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbing him in the torso and slashing his neck, according to police.

DC POLICE LOCATE CAR INVOLVED IN TRIPLE SHOOTING OUTSIDE NATIONALS PARK

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The suspect fled with the victim's electric scooter and is still on the run. The victim, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Felony assaults are up 5.9% in New York City in 2021 as the city grapples with a wider crime surge, though robberies are down 0.6% on the year.

Anyone with information about Saturday's robbery should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).