New York man arrested after allegedly biting officer breaking up wedding brawl

A man in New York was arrested on Monday night after he allegedly bit a police officer who was helping break up a fight.

Police in Suffolk County said officers responded to the Flowerfield wedding venue in St. James after a fight broke out at a wedding reception, according to News12.

Suffolk Chief of Patrol Gerard Hardy said a guest not invited to the wedding reception showed up and caused trouble.

"From preliminary reports, it looks like an uninvited guest showed up and that triggered a chain of events, which ended up turning into a large fight," Hardy said.

When an officer tried to break up the fight and restore order, he was allegedly bitten in the arm by Justize Murphy.

Court documents state that the officer was bitten by Murphy while he was trying to restrain him during a fight involving multiple individuals.

The alleged bite caused "immediate pain and redness" on the officer's forearm.

George Duncan, Murphy's attorney, said his client is the bride's brother.

"My client maintains his innocence. We look forward to a thorough investigation," Duncan said. "My client has never been arrested before, has no prior contact with the criminal justice system whatsoever, has never so much as gotten a speeding ticket."

The other individual arrested faces charges of harassment and obstructing governmental administration for shoving an officer.





