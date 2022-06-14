New York man arrested in Constitution Park incident

Jun. 14—CUMBERLAND — A New York man was arrested Monday after he allegedly caused a disturbance at Constitution Park and then returned to the location after police ordered him to stay away from the property, according to Cumberland Police.

Devonte Lamarr Rhodes, 29, of Auburn, was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner during a bond hearing.

Police said the arrest was made after officers were called back to the park after Rhodes had been ordered to cease causing a disturbance and to leave the property.