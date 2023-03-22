New York man arrested on gun theft and drug charges

Mar. 21—LEWISTON — A New York man was arrested on theft and drug charges during a traffic stop Saturday after police discovered a stolen revolver at his feet.

Antonio A. Barns, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, according to a statement released by Lewiston Police Department.

More charges against Barns are pending, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent wrote.

Barns, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped on Walnut Street shortly before midnight, provided several different names to police before he was removed from the vehicle.

At that point, police discovered a .38-caliber revolver where his feet had been, St. Laurent wrote.

The gun had been reported stolen in a recent burglary in Lewiston, St. Laurent wrote.

Barns was taken to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, where jail staff found 22 grams of crack cocaine hidden on his body, St. Laurent said.

He was eventually identified at the jail, St. Laurent wrote.

Police also located more than $4,000 on Barns, St. Laurent wrote.

He was released from jail on $5,000 bail.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Kayla Bruce, who St. Laurent said was from the Lewiston and Auburn area.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with operating a vehicle while under suspension and released on bail.