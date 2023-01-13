New York man arrested after nearly hitting two officers, leading police on chase through New London, Ledyard and Groton

A New York man was arrested in Groton on Thursday afternoon after nearly hitting an officer during a traffic stop and leading officers on a multi-town chase, police said.

The Ledyard Police Department received a report of an incident from New London police after 1 p.m. Thursday after they had boarded the Cross Sound ferry to investigate a possible intoxicated driver who was deboarding the ferry.

The driver, who was operating a Chevrolet pickup truck with an attached trailer, had allegedly sped off after police attempted to speak with him and nearly struck an officer in the area.

Ledyard police saw the vehicle on Route 117 and attempted to make a stop on Wolf Ridge Gap. The truck stopped in a cul-de-sac. When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Robert Lechner, 55, of Greenport, New York, accelerated and nearly struck the officer before fleeing the scene.

Police followed the truck as it continued onto Colonel Ledyard Highway at a high rate of speed. The chase continued onto Route 184 west toward Interstate 95 through Groton Center and onto Poquonnock Road.

Police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle on Mirra Drive in Groton, where Lechner was arrested by Ledyard police without further incident, police said.

Lechner was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit assault on a peace officer, reckless driving and engaging in a police pursuit. He is also wanted by the Mohegan Tribal Police on an active warrant for first-degree larceny, according to police.

Lechner was held on a $150,000 cash/surety bond. He will face further charges in relation to this incident, police said.