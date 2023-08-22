New York man arrested for trying to scam DeLand woman in 'grandparents scam'

A New York man pretending to be a lawyer for the grandson of a DeLand woman was extradited to Volusia County and charged with fraud Friday after he tried to get her to send him $6,500 in fake bail money in January, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Joel Mathilda, 24, of the Bronx, was accused of attempting to pull a "grandparents scam" on the DeLand woman, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

He tried the same scam in New York in February and used a courier to get him the money. He was arrested then, authorities said.

Scammers pose as deputies: Scammers claiming to be from Volusia Sheriff's Office steal hundreds of dollars

Mathilda was charged by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office with an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Mathilda is out of the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting $60,000, records show.

The woman did not fall for the scam in January as she was the victim of a similar scam in March 2021.

When Mathilda called her on Jan. 24 posing as an attorney representing her grandson asking for $6,500 to stop the grandchild from going to jail after a crash with injuries, the woman went along with the caller's request, investigators said.

But the woman called her son and they reported the "grandparents scam" to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Williams said.

Mathilda had asked a Lyft driver to pick up the money from the DeLand woman, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives started investigating, hoping to complete the money drop-off and arrest the suspect with the help of the Lyft driver but the transaction was not completed, Williams said.

So, detectives used other investigative means to develop information on the suspect who requested the Lyft driver, Williams said.

After an extensive search, including search warrants and subpoenas, detectives were able to identify the person of interest known as JM to be Mathilda, Williams said.

Detectives then found a mug shot of Mathilda when he was arrested in Cayuga County, New York, in February for a similar offense where he used a courier, Williams said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New York man who tried to scam DeLand woman arrested