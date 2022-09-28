New York man who attacked elderly Asian woman gets 17 1/2 year sentence after pleading guilty to hate crime

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A New York man who punched a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times as she tried to enter her apartment building earlier this year was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to committing a violent hate crime.

Tammel Esco, 42, left the victim with bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and other bruises and lacerations.

The brutal assault was caught on surveillance video, which shows the woman putting a key in the door of her apartment building before Esco attacks her from behind.

Esco punched the woman, who is of Filipino descent, more than 100 times, spit on her, stomped her on her upper body, and called her an "Asian b----."

"Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable."

Esco was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and second-degree assault as a hate crime.

Under the plea deal that was struck on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as a hate crime. He'll be sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on Nov. 29.