New York man busted 3 times in 1 day on different drug charges, state police say

New York state troopers busted a man three separate times in a single day, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Radek, 29, faces a number of drug-related charges after he was pulled over by troopers driving different cars on March 7, the New York State Police said in a statement.

The Marlboro, New York, man was first stopped just before 8 a.m. that Sunday for “multiple vehicle and traffic law violations” by a state trooper in Newburgh. He was driving a 1994 Jeep Cherokee, officials said.

Turns out Radek’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was found with crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with a misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, and issued an appearance ticket for the morning of April 19.

Several hours later, at 2:30 p.m., the same state trooper pulled Radek over again in Newburgh, authorities said. This time he was behind the wheel of a 2007 Honda Civic.

The trooper recognized the man and found 1.3 grams of crack cocaine and heroin, police said. Radek was slapped with another criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and issued an appearance ticket for the same day as the previous one.

At 5:45 p.m., Radek was pulled over for “multiple vehicle and traffic law violations” one more time, authorities said. He was back in the Jeep from the morning, and a state trooper found that he was impaired by drugs.

Radek was charged with driving while ability impaired and aggravated unlicensed operator, a felony. He was then released with an appearance ticket for the morning of April 20.