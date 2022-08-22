New York man charged in alleged city burglary

Aug. 22—CUMBERLAND — A New York man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Baltimore Street business.

Cumberland Police said Gerald Charles Knorr Jr., 62, of Albany, was charged with fourth-degree burglary and disorderly conduct after police were called to the business about 11:10 a.m. by the owner, who reportedly found Knorr inside the property with his dog. He was later located by officers at a different location where he was taken into custody.

Knorr appeared before a district court commissioner and was granted pre-trial release.