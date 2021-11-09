New York man charged in fatal Florham Park crash won't accept plea offers for prison

A New York tractor-trailer driver allegedly under the influence of drugs when police say he triggered a fatal chain-reaction crash in Florham Park won't accept plea offers that require time spent in prison.

Manace A. Nunez-Nunez, 32, of Copiague, a hamlet on Long Island, declined an eight-year prison offer by prosecutors Monday in exchange for guilty pleas to second-degree death by auto, third-degree assault by auto and two counts of fourth-degree assault by auto. Nunez-Nunez is facing six charges stemming from an April 24 crash that killed Stephanie Santora, 25, of Jackson, and injured three others.

Despite negotiations between prosecutors and defense attorney Frank Carbonetti, Nunez-Nunez's criminal case will not resolve unless he serves time behind bars, a condition he has declined. Nunez-Nunez was released following his arrest.

Police say Nunez-Nunez was operating a Peterbilt tractor-trailer "recklessly" and in a manner that "endangered public safety" around 12:20 p.m. on Route 24 when he failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended Santora's Mazda CX-3.

Both vehicles were traveling in the left lane near Exit 7 and the impact forced Santora's car to collide with a Toyota Rav-4 and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. All three vehicles spun off the roadway and into the left guardrail, police said.

Santora's vehicle burst into flames and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old passenger in her vehicle suffered serious second-degree burns to his hands and lower extremities and inhalation injury.

The 37-year-old woman who drove the Toyota suffered neck and head injuries and the 50-year-old man who drove the Jeep had neck, head, back and shoulder pain, police said. Nunez-Nunez walked away with minor injuries.

Nunez-Nunez, who was driving a truck for JB and Son Trucking, a freight hauling business based in Hudson County, demonstrated signs of being under the influence during the investigation and during field sobriety tests, police records show.

Police found marijuana in the truck and Nunez-Nunez's blood revealed the presence of the chemical compounds found in cannabis, records show.

An investigation also found the tractor-trailer was overweight and there was no evidence Nunez-Nunez applied his brakes prior to the impact, police said.

An employee with JB and Son Trucking who answered the phone Monday said Nunez-Nunez no longer works at the company.

Nunez-Nunez is a legal resident but is not an American citizen and faces immigration consequences, his attorney said.

Santora was a 17-year resident of Jackson Township in Ocean County and a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar, according to her obituary. She graduated from Seton Hall University in 2017. For three years she worked as a recruiter at Bloomberg.

