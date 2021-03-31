New York man charged with hate crime for attack on Asian woman caught on video
The New York Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime for a brutal attack on an elderly Asian woman in New York City that was captured on a surveillance video and released by authorities Monday.
Why it matters: The video, in which bystanders can be seen watching as the assailant kicks the 65-year-old woman multiple times, has sparked a wave of outrage, writes the New York Times. It comes during a period of increased incidents of violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders across America.
Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021
