New York man charged with medication theft

Jan. 4—SOUTH WINDSOR — Trent Dance, 19, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by South Windsor police Monday in connection with theft of thousands of dollars in over-the-counter medication from a South Windsor pharmacy.

Police say Dance is one of three suspects in a July 29 theft, where approximately $6,500 of medication was stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Buckland Road.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Dance and the other suspects were believe to be involved in similar thefts in the tri-state area, including other towns in Connecticut.

"A lot of times these over-the-counter medications can be resold at a high dollar amount," Cleverdon said.

An arrest warrant for Dance states that the three suspects entered the store during the afternoon with their faces covered, and filled paper gift bags with medication. The store reported 223 items to have been stolen following the incident.

Later that day, Greenwich police interacted with three individuals who were suspected of stealing merchandise from an Apple Store in that town, wearing the same clothes as the suspects in the CVS robbery.

The individuals were found to have a large amount of stolen items, some of which originated from the South Windsor CVS, police said.

The warrant states that South Windsor police discovered a similar theft with an open warrant in New Jersey, where suspects entered a Shop Rite and used gift bags to steal over-the-counter medication. The description of one of the suspects matched that of a suspect in the CVS robbery.

The warrant states that Dance was found to have a criminal history in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Dance was held on a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.