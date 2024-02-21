New York man charged with murder in 2023 Englewood homicide

A New York man was charged with murder in a September 2023 Englewood homicide after police tracked him down in Colombia, officials said on Wednesday.

Joshua Alvarado, 28, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jason Hidalgo of the Bronx, New York, at a home on Mevan Avenue in Englewood on Sept. 30, 2023.

According to a statement by the Bergen County Prosecutors Office, the shooting happened at about 5:55 a.m., prompting a response from the Englewood Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found Hidalgo dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Englewood Police Department identified Alvarado as the suspect. Alvarado had fled the United States in the days following the shooting, the prosecutor's office stated.

After months of investigation, Alvarado was located and arrested in Medellin, Colombia on Saturday. The United States Marshals Service and the Colombian National Police assisted.

Alvarado faces a litany of charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, armed burglary, weapons offenses, aggravated assault and third-degree theft.

Presently, Alvarado remains in custody in Colombia pending extradition back to New Jersey to face the charges against him.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Englewood NJ shooting death leads to murder charge