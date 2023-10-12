New York man charged with smuggling $200,000 worth of dead bugs, butterflies

A New York man has been indicted in federal court for smuggling more than $200,000 of wildlife specimens including those of protected butterflies.

Charles Limmer, 75, of Long Island, New York, was charged in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., with six counts including conspiracy to smuggle wildlife into and out of the United States, and for violating the Lacey Act by falsely labeling and trafficking wildlife, the United States Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said that Limmer allegedly conspired with others to illegally sell smuggled moths, butterflies, cicadas and other insects online valued at more than $200,000 between October 2022 and September 2023. He also allegedly trafficked numerous deceased specimens of protected butterflies commonly referred to as “birdwings” for their exceptional size, angular wings and bird-like flight.

Officials said that Limmer allegedly concealed the bugs and insects by labeling the shipments as “decorative wall coverings,” “origami paper craft” and “wall decorations," a violation under the Lacey Act, which requires wildlife shipments to be accurately labeled.

U.S. law also requires that anyone who exports or imports live and dead wildlife have a license and declare wildlife to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Though Limmer operated a commercial business for wildlife trade and obtained a license to import and export wildlife in 2016, the FWS suspended his license in October 2022, for unknown reasons.

Limmer also allegedly wrote “Screw USFWS…They are a gang of Orangutans,” to one of his companions, according to the indictment.

The indictment also seeks forfeiture of more than 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects alleged to have been illegally trafficked.

If convicted, Limmer faces up to 20 years in prison.

