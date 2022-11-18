York man charged in stabbing after victim dropped off at hospital

YORK, Maine — A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stabbing one of his roommates several times.

York Hospital staff called police at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday after a man was dropped off at the hospital with stab wounds, according to York police. Footage of the truck helped police locate the vehicle at 272 Route 1, which later led to the arrest of Tevian Barron, 33, in connection with the stabbing.

York police Detective Thomas Cryan said Barron was having an altercation with two of his housemates and tried to stab both. One escaped and was found by police in the woods.

Another roommate drove the victim to the hospital.

Tevian Barron, 33, of York, is facing charges of elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct.

When police arrived at the hospital, a patrol officer provided hospital staff with a Quikclot wound dressing, which was applied to the victim to help stop bleeding, according to Cryan. The victim was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said.

Cryan said no one else in the house is being charged in the incident thus far, including the driver of the truck. He said some of the people living in the residence were from another country, likely here on work visas, and the driver is believed to have left the hospital to avoid disrupting his status.

Cryan said the wounded victim was released from the hospital the next day.

Barron was charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct. Cryan said Barron was in custody as of Friday but did not know if bail had been set.

An attorney for Barron could not be reached, and a court clerk said Barron had not been assigned a public defender yet.

