New York man charged with threatening to kill Trump





A New York man who threatened to kill former President Trump during a phone call with U.S. Capitol Police and other authorities has been charged, according to a court document unsealed on Monday.

Thomas Welnick of Rockaway Beach told Capitol Police during a phone call around July 21, 2020 that if Trump lost the presidential election that November and "refused to step down," he would "acquire weapons" and "take him down," authorities said in a criminal complaint filed on Saturday.

The document does not name Trump directly, but notes that "individual-1" served as the U.S. president from Jan. 20, 2017 until Jan. 20. 2021.

Welnick reportedly bragged to Capitol Police about how easy it was for him to get a firearm, adding, "I don't want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism."

"I really hope that God takes [Trump] out," he said at the end of his interview with Capitol Police, according to the criminal complaint.

The court document does provide additional details about the interview with Capitol Police, only noting that it was voluntary. The criminal complaint references five other days when Welnick contacted authorities regarding Trump.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Welnick on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Hill reached out to Trump's office for comment.

--Developing