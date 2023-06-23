York man charged with using knife to make threats at Fisherman's Walk

YORK, Maine — Police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday morning after they received a report he displayed a knife in the area of the Fisherman’s Walk at York Harbor.

Officers responded to the report at 11:44 a.m. and were told the man was threatening people as they walked toward him, displaying the knife in a way to cause fear, according to police. The man was arrested and charged with criminal threatening and brought to the York County Jail.

Police said anonymous tips about the case can be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com and through the P3 mobile app. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York ME man charged with using knife to make threats