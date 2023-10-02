New York man convicted of stabbing victim on Sanibel Causeway 'C' span after argument

A New York man faces sentencing in November for an April stabbing on the Sanibel Causeway after a Lee County jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday.

Eligao Sivira Hernandez, 40, was convicted of one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

About 1:30 p.m. April 5, Sanibel Police responded to the "C" span of the Sanibel Causeway in reference to a 911 call alerting of one individual who had stabbed another, adding that all parties were on the causeway.

Officers learned the incident happened on a job site on Sandcastle Road. They learned Sivira Hernandez became involved in an argument with the victim and cut the victim with a boxcutter.

Sivira Hernandez fled while the victim and a witness left to go to the hospital in separate cars.

Police said for unknown reasons, Sivira Hernandez, the victim and the witness stopped in the same spot on the Sanibel Causeway.

The victim and witness locked themselves in their car and called 911, authorities said.

All three were present when Sanibel Police and first responders arrived. They treated the victim and Sivira Hernandez for an alleged self-inflicted cut on his left arm.

He's next due in court Nov. 16 for his sentencing before Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: New York man convicted of stabbing victim on Sanibel Causeway 'C' span