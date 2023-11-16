New York man convicted of stabbing victim on Sanibel Causeway to be sentenced next year

A New York man originally facing sentencing in Thursday for an April stabbing on the Sanibel Causeway won't learn his fate until next year.

Court documents show Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck on Oct. 30 pushed back sentencing for Eligao Sivira Hernandez, 40, to Jan. 8. A jury convicted him Sept. 28 of one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On April 5, Sanibel Police responded to the Sanibel Causeway in reference to a 911 call alerting of one individual who had stabbed another.

Officers learned the incident happened on a job site on Sandcastle Road. Sivira Hernandez became involved in an argument with the victim and cut the victim with a boxcutter.

Police said Sivira Hernandez, the victim and the witness stopped in the same spot on the Sanibel Causeway.

The victim and witness locked themselves in their car and called 911, authorities said.

All three were present when Sanibel Police and first responders arrived. They treated the victim and Sivira Hernandez for a cut on his arm.

