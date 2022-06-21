York man dies in 12th homicide in city; police charge brother in death

A 22-year-old York man died early Sunday morning after a shooting, and his brother has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to York City Police and the York County Coroner's Office.

Logan Cutchall, of the 600 block of Linden Avenue, succumbed to his injuries at 12:05 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Police responded to the 600 block of Linden Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Saturday and found Logan Cutchall with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police have arrested Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, of the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. He has been committed to York County Prison without bail, according to court records.

The two are brothers, according to a police spokesman.

Police say the two had an argument, but authorities say they are not sure what it was about.

Logan Cutchall's death marks the 19th homicide in York County to date this year, according to the coroner's office. This includes two people who were injured in Adams County and died in York County.

Of the 17 York County cases, 12 of the deaths occurred in the city of York, the coroner said.

