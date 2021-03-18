New York man dies after being set on fire
The two teens who allegedly set a man on fire inside his own home in upstate New York are facing murder charges after the man died; Laura Ingle reports.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore. The court rejected claims that Alton Alexander Nolen, 36, was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death in for the 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Eureka Police Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah were put on administrative leave after the texts were leaked this week.
Samiah Downing died in 2012 after daily beatings, torture and dehydration under the care of Ronald Greer and Bianca Stanch. The San Bernardino County Prosecuting Deputy District Attorney’s office detailed the crimes against her in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday.
Jen Psaki said the administration is "assessing how we can loan" doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet approved for use in the U.S.
After not commenting on Aaron Hernandez for years, Rob Gronkowski finally opened up about his former Patriots teammate on '10 Questions with Kyle Brandt.'
Natalie Portman shared a photo of herself and her husband while exploring the Blue Mountains of Australia
A 41-year-old Asian woman was picking up some packages in Midtown, Manhattan on Monday evening when she was suddenly attacked by a younger man. The suspect approached the victim before 7 p.m. as she was bending to pick her packages up on Eighth Ave. at W. 37th St., reports NY Daily News. The unprovoked attack happened a day before the massage parlor shooting in Georgia that left six Asian women dead along with two others, as NextShark previously reported.
Amara Walker, a Korean-American correspondent for CNN, said a passerby hurled a racist insult at her right before she went live on “CNN Tonight” Wednesday to discuss the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. “I would say about 10 minutes ago, someone driving by just shouted, ‘Virus,’ in our direction,” Walker told anchor Don Lemon, using the interaction as an example of racial harassment Asian Americans face. She was reporting from Atlanta, where a Tuesday shooting spree at three Asian massage parlors left eight dead, including six Asian women. Walker spoke to Asian community members about their experiences for the segment. Walker has been covering the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans for the network in recent weeks, producing packages on attacks while using her platform to tell her own story. Also Read: Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: 'We Stand With You' In October, the journalist described on-air three back-to-back racist encounters she had at an airport. The pinned tweet at the top of her Twitter profile also dates back to October. It read, “I hate that I have to say this. But I belong. We Asian Americans belong. I was born & raised in the U.S. I am as American as apple pie & I am as American as Korean barbecue. I am American. Please don’t question me about that fact. Ever.” Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. Read original story CNN Reporter Hit With Anti-Asian Heckle Right Before Her Live Shot At TheWrap
The suspect also is accused of forcing the girl to pose for child pornography.
The father was called out for watching his daughter's future "decline" just to spite his wife.
Three years ago, when director Cullen Hoback (Terms And Conditions May Apply) started filming his six-part HBO docuseries, Q: Into The Storm, most Americans still had the luxury of dismissing QAnon as a fringe movement. Self-described followers of “Q” would turn up at former President Donald Trump’s rallies wearing T-shirts with a blocky “Q” emblem and waving signs promoting debunked conspiracy theories. They were kooks, and few people took them seriously. Trump himself wasn’t asked about QAnon until 2020, and he had only nice things to say. Now, at least two one-time supporters of Q—Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—are members of Congress. QAnon has infiltrated the mainstream.
Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.
After the success of Good American's debut swimwear collection, we predict these suits will sell out fast
At another self-serving press conference on Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo was asked about what had the media all atwitter: President Biden’s recent statement that Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if the sexual-harassment allegations against him are confirmed (see coverage by NR’s Zachary Evans, here). After first issuing the customary denial that Biden had said what Biden had indeed said, the New York governor then pivoted to the customary insistence that he must now refrain from making further public statements because the said allegations are under investigation. It is farce, through and through. First, the president’s remarks were only indirectly illuminating: The Cuomo maelstrom is sufficiently serious that the Obama II White House ventriloquists no longer see remaining mum as an option. Biden thus commented, but, on their face, his observations were nothing more than what anyone, however semi-sentient, could have said. The sexual-harassment allegations were already alarming before the last, still unidentified accuser said Cuomo had groped her under her blouse. If that were confirmed, it would be not merely harassment but criminal sexual conduct under New York law. Obviously, any holder of public office whose commission of a crime of this nature has been confirmed ought to resign and should be prosecuted. Biden made his banal comments well after many top Democrats had already called for Cuomo to resign — because a) the allegations are grave; b) there are enough of them that a troubling pattern of abuse has emerged regardless of whether any individual incident rises to the level of a provable criminal or civil offense; c) they are in addition to what appears to be Cuomo’s misleading the public, as well as federal and state officials, on the critical matter of COVID-19 nursing-home deaths; and d) this sea of scandal raises significant questions about whether Cuomo can govern effectively, or whether the need to defend him has become too risky and exhausting. Other Democrats, mainly the hard New York Left, want Cuomo impeached. His ouster would remove an obstacle to their stranglehold on the state (i.e., to consummating Albany’s ongoing transition into Manhattan). Consequently, establishment Democrats are looking for the safest place to land. The sweet spot is to call on Cuomo to resign but not actually do anything to bring about his ouster. Many, in fact, urge that the issue should not be forced until the conclusion of investigations — which may take months to complete. The idea is to be able to tell the hard Left that they forcefully condemned Cuomo, while maintaining establishment credibility by helping the beleaguered governor tough it out. The White House and Biden, by contrast, have not even gravitated to this safe all-things-to-all-people position. Biden’s statements boil down to: If, if, if. That is, nothing has been confirmed, so there is nothing concrete to talk about. Cuomo was right that there was nothing of consequence in what the president said — although he was characteristically deceptive in suggesting that reporters were not accurately reporting the remarks. Then, as night follows day, the governor resorted to page one in the Scandal Playbook: Pretend that you have no choice but to clam up. Obviously, no politician enjoys being investigated, especially if the issues are serious ones. But there is always a silver lining: The politician gets to say that the pendency of an official investigation (or three) means he is not at liberty to comment publicly on the matter — either “on advice of counsel,” or “to let the investigators do their work,” etc. Notice that none of these officials ever says, “because anything I say can and will be used against me in a court of law if I am charged with a crime or sued civilly” — even though that would at least be true. We should not be fooled, even if the press tends to play along with this game. Prosecutors and investigators are forbidden by various guidelines from commenting on pending probes. Grand jurors are prohibited by law from commenting publicly on what they learn in the proceedings. But the subject of an investigation is under no such restrictions. Cuomo is perfectly free to comment on the matters under investigation. He is choosing not to do so — or to do so only when he sees advantage in it. Our law gives him every right to do this, but we should not be under any illusions. He is going dark not because he has to, but because (1) if he says things that are true but inculpatory, they can be used to prove his guilt; (2) if he says things that are exculpatory but false, they can be used to prove his consciousness of guilt — which is often the prosecutor’s favorite evidence; and (3) if he says things that are in the nature of veiled threats, he can be charged with obstruction of justice. That, and that alone, is why scandal-laden public officials clam up. Let’s pause on what this means. An essential part of an official’s public trust is to be transparent regarding matters of great public interest. When an official (falsely) says he cannot comment on such matters due to a pending investigation, he is saying his personal interest in avoiding criminal or civil liability outweighs the public’s interest in being informed about the matters that most affect the public. They all do it because they all figure it works. They ought to be called on it. Governor Cuomo ought to be called on it.
The Masked Singer judges aren’t known for their eagle-eared guesses. Sure, Ken Jeong intentionally(?) guesses celebrities that would never compete on this Fox reality singing competition even if they were allowed to keep the mask on after being eliminated, but Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke aren’t much better—yet they somehow keep being asked back season after season. It’s almost as if the producers want them guessing Obama and Cher would do the show.
Jay Baker, the spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, allegedly promoted shirts that read: “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.”
“I just want my baby back,” the girl’s mother pleaded.
No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported.
It’s already been a heartbreaking and devastatingly unrelenting year of blatant, dehumanizing and violent acts of racism. It’s echoed four years of ever-escalating incidents in the same vein, not to mention centuries of a state of rotten affairs that is as American as apple pie.