New York man dies after being shot while answering his front door

A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after being shot "while answering a knock at his front door," police say.

The homicide of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, is the second of its kind this month in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Investigators say Villalba-Jimenez answered a knock on his door around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night when he was hit with gunfire.

He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Aug. 2, less than a mile away, Byron Martinez was shot after answering a knock on his door around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not immediately clear whether the two incidents are connected.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are investigating both cases.