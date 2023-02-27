New York man extradited on child rape offenses in Luzerne County

Feb. 27—A man from New York State was extradited Monday on an arrest warrant charging him with raping a child when he lived in Luzerne County in the early 2000s.

Donald Eugene Anderson, 63, of Prattsburgh, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola in Hazleton on two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault and one count each of rape of a child and indecent assault. Anderson was jailed without bail as Zola deemed him a flight risk.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson on Feb. 15 and later that same day, New York State Police arrested him on the warrant.

Anderson waived an extradition hearing Monday morning and was immediately returned to Pennsylvania by Luzerne County detectives Charles Balogh and Neil Murphy.

Detectives charged Anderson after twice interviewing a girl.

Graphic details of the alleged assaults are listed in the criminal complaint.

When detectives Balogh and Murphy attempted to question Anderson on Jan. 31, he said he was aware of the girl's statement and did not answer simple and direct questions. Anderson would talk about non-related issues or went off topic, the complaint says.

Anderson resided in Hazleton in 2001 to 2002 and the Bear Creek area in 2002 to 2004.