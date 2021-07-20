New York man found dead with ‘I touch little girls’ written on chest

A New York man was found dead Monday with the phrase “I touch little girls” scribbled across his body.

The unidentified 80-year-old man’s body was discovered just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning inside 256 Corson Ave., according to police. He was found shirtless on his back, had cuts to his forehead, and had two black eyes.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified adult male lying inside the hallway of the residence, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene,” a New York Police Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

The victim also had “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” written on his stomach and “I touch” on his right foot, the New York Post reported, citing anonymous sources. He has been arrested two dozen times, though records do not indicate a history of pedophilia.

The NYPD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and noted that the New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

