New York man gets jail for sexual crimes on underage girl

Sep. 29—A New York man has been sentenced by Crawford County Court to jail plus a lengthy term of probation for pleading guilty to sexual crimes against an underage teenage girl more than two years ago.

Thomas E. Neiswonger, 66, of Jamestown, will serve a total of 11 1/2 months to 24 months less one day followed by five years probation as part of an agreed-upon sentence accepted Thursday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens.

In addition to the jail time, Stevens ordered Neiswonger to register with authorities as a Tier II sexual offender for 25 years following his release from jail. Neiswonger also must pay $400 in fines, plus court costs.

In April, Neiswonger entered best interest guilty pleas to one felony count of statutory sexual assault, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16, and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

He was charged by Meadville Police Department with assaulting an underage girl in 2020 and 2021 when the girl was 14 and 15 years old.

The guilty pleas and sentence were part of a negotiated deal between the Crawford County District Attorney's Office and Neiswonger's defense attorney, Edward Hatheway, to avoid the child having to testify at a trial.

Earlier this year, Rachael Renee Musser, 42, of Meadville, pleaded no contest in county court to a city police felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the case.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Police accused Musser of providing the girl with alcohol on various occasions in 2020 and 2021, and allowing Neiswonger — with whom she was in a relationship — to assault the girl.

In Janaury, Musser pleaded no contest before Stevens to the endangering the welfare of a child charge. Stevens sentenced Musser to a total 36-month sentence combining jail time, house arrest and probation.

Stevens ordered Musser to serve the first two months in county jail followed by three months of house arrest with the remaining 31 months on probation. Musser also was ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs.

