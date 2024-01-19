New York man gets probation, not prison, after pleading to sexually assaulting child

A 66-year-old man from New York pleaded no contest Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, but instead of getting prison time, he was sentenced to probation.

Instead of picking a jury for trial during his jury selection date, Peter Smith pleaded no contest to one count of sexual assualt of a child between 12 and 18 years old, and in return the Office of the State Attorney dropped the two other sexual assault counts.

Court records indicate that Smith will serve 20 years on supervised probation rather than the up to 30 years in prison allowable by Florida law.

Smith's charging documents say that he abused the child at some point between Aug. 1, 2004, and Aug. 31, 2005, when the child would have been 12 and 13 years old.

He was also designated as a sexual predator.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: New York man Peter Smith gets probation for Escambia sexual assault