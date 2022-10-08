New York man had Louisiana man's stolen identity, Scranton police say

Oct. 7—Tipped off by a counterfeit license plate that something was amiss, Scranton police charged a New York man with identity theft after he admitted he bought someone's personal information online, police said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Kyle Gilmartin, Anthony Freeman had 11 credit cards with him Wednesday that did not belong to him.

At least one of those belonged to a man who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said. Freeman, 36, of 700 Northwoods Road, Middletown, also had a fake Louisiana driver's license with that man's name.

Freeman admitted he bought that man's identity for a few hundred dollars on the dark web. The dark web is a portion of the internet that requires a specialized web browser to access and contains forums and markets for illegal goods, such as drugs and stolen information.

Gilmartin noted it was not known if the other credit cards were involved in identity theft.

Scranton police contacted police in Baton Rouge to contact the individual whose identity had been stolen.

Gilmartin began investigating Freeman after noticing the Ohio license plate affixed to his BMW was supposed to be on a Nissan owned by the car rental company, Enterprise.

Enterprise told Gilmartin the plate was not stolen, meaning it was counterfeit.

Police stopped him on North Main Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Freeman claimed the bogus plate was meant to help him avoid detection for unpaid parking tickets in New York City.

He allowed police to inspect the vehicle, who soon found a few grams of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

In addition to identity theft, Freeman faces counts of altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates; possessing instruments of crime; possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released Thursday from the Lackawanna County Prison on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 19.

