New York man indicted on hate crime charges for attacks Asian women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monique Beals
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alvin Bragg
    American politician

The man accused of attacking seven Asian women in New York earlier this year was indicted on Monday by the state’s Supreme Court.

Steven Zajonc was indicted on six felony counts of assault as a hate crime and seven counts of aggravated harassment as a misdemeanor hate crime, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

“These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears AAPI communities, particularly AAPI women, in our City continue to face,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in the statement.

In a span of about three hours, the 28-year-old homeless man conducted a series of unprovoked attacks against women in Manhattan. He specifically “approached the women from behind before striking them in the face with a closed fist or his elbow and fleeing the scene,” according to Bragg.

The women were all Asian and between the ages of 19 and 57. Six suffered injuries, such as bleeding lacerations and bruising on their faces, and one was knocked unconscious and hospitalized for a concussion.

Zajonc’s indictment comes as anti-Asian hate crimes have surged in the past year.

Bragg noted that his office currently has 27 open hate crime cases related to anti-Asian hate crimes.

Anti-Asian crimes in New York City were also up 361 percent between 2020 and 2021. In San Francisco, hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the last year were up by 567 percent.

Additionally, a survey last month found that nearly 75 percent of women in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community reported experiencing racism and discrimination in the past year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan criticized for 'sinophobic' campaign ad referencing 'Communist China'

    AAPI advocates disapprove of the political ad, saying it contributes to rhetoric that hurts Asian Americans.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

    The popular South Korean boy band is nominated for their hit single “Butter.”

  • Marilyn Manson, Louis C.K. both won Grammys. Is this cancel culture?

    When #MeToo exploded, cancel culture came for powerful men accused of abuse, but experts argue most powerful men are rarely ever truly canceled.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Aaron Donald says he’s hungry to win another ring and is getting better with age

    Aaron Donald hasn't officially committed to playing in 2022, but he's hungry to win another ring.

  • Puppy Who Lost a Leg After Being Trampled By a Horse Is 'Starting to Get a Hang of 3 Feet'

    Happy the border collie mix puppy is now up for adoption at the From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, according the Channel 3 Eyewitness News

  • 2022 Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 awards including Best New Artist, BTS performs 'Butter'

    Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and H.E.R. were some of several Asian American artists to take home awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter Rodrigo took home three trophies for her wins in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories. The Filipino American artist also performed her Grammy Award-winning debut single “Driver’s License” at the ceremony, against the backdrop of a suburban street and featuring an actual car.

  • Kansas researcher to mount defense over China ties at trial

    The FBI agent who oversaw the investigation of a researcher accused of illegally keeping secret work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas testified Monday that he didn't learn until after the professor's arrest that he was keeping up with his grant work and actually had been honored for his high output. Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg called FBI Special Agent Stephen Lampe to the stand as he began trying to cast doubt on the government’s handling of his prosecution of Feng “Franklin” Tao. Federal prosecutors contend it was a scheme to defraud the university, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

  • Hot housing market creates real estate jobs boom

    Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsDespite a sharp rise in mortgage rates, U.S. housing market activity continues to sizzle, and — at least through March — generate a juicy slab of new jobs each month.The big picture: There are now nearly 1.8 million people working in real estate services, more than before the pandemic hit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFriday's strong employment report showed that

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • Former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders considering retirement before 13th season

    Free agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders would make sense for the Saints in a reunion, but he's considering retirement before committing to a 13th season in the NFL:

  • Suspect in New York City attacks on Asian women indicted on felony hate charges

    A man arrested last month in a string of attacks on seven Asian women in New York City has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor hate crimes charges,

  • Jack in the Box Brings Back Classic Menu Items (a Few of Them)

    As we see time and again, fast food fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans out there — they will line up for hours for a limited-edition McDonald 's sauce that was launched in 1998 and maintain entire Reddit communities tracking the history of Yum! According to a recent report by brand strategy agency MBLM, brand intimacy rose by 8% since the start of the pandemic and 32% of fast-food consumers now have a positive association with a particular fast-food chain. What Classic Items Is Jack In The Box Bringing Back?

  • Disturbing claims of torture and sexual abuse at trial of New York ‘cult’ leader

    Larry Ray accused of psychological abuse at the prestigious Sarah Lawrence college, in trial that echoes Nxivm case US officials in 2020 announce the indictment of Larry Ray. Prosecutors allege Ray created a cult-like criminal enterprise at Sarah Lawrence. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images New York is accustomed to high-profile trials, the details picked over like canapés at a cocktail party. But the trial of Lawrence “Larry” Ray, on federal charges of sex trafficking, extortion and consp

  • There's a 90% probability that the stock market has already bottomed in 2022, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

    "There is a 'zone of rockiness' over [the] next three to four months, but the path 6-months and 12-months forward is positive," Fundstrat said.

  • Texas rep calls for revoking visas of pro-Russia Mexican politicians

    Texas Democratic Rep. Vicente González on Monday called on the Biden administration to revoke the visas of Mexican politicians who formed the “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee” following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “In recent days and in the midst of an international crisis in Eastern Europe, several legislators from Mexico’s Federal Congress (Chamber of Deputies) took…

  • Jim Carrey helps Sonic The Hedgehog 2 speed past its predecessor

    The first two Sonic The Hedgehog movies may not be the loose bookends that we need to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they do feel like the ones that we deserve. Where the first film was an obnoxious mess that didn’t define the rules of its own world(s) well enough to obey them, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has quite possibly mapped out too much mythology too quickly, aggressively moving forward, whether audiences are ready to do so or not.

  • 2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Find

    This supercar is the perfect combination of Ferrari V12 power and electric performance.

  • 'Barely made it': Cavs' Kevin Love talks LeBron's wedding invite, retiring in Cleveland

    Five-time All-Star Kevin Love discusses the possibility of another Cavs contract, his wedding celebration, LeBron's dunk, taking charges, TD passes.