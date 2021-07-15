New York man pleads guilty to NH bank fraud

Jul. 15—A New York man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to participating in a multi-state conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Kizito Chukwujekwu, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be sentenced in October, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Authorities said Chukwujekwu and others opened at least 10 bank accounts at banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Georgia using other people's identification information. They then deposited fraudulent checks into those accounts and, after the money was credited but before the bank determined the checks were false, others involved in the conspiracy withdrew money from those accounts.

During the scheme, which transpired in 2016 and 2017, the co-conspirators deposited fraudulent checks worth more than $119,000 and withdrew more than $69,000, the release said.

"Those who travel to New Hampshire to commit crimes should understand that they will be caught and held accountable for their actions," said Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.