New York man sentenced to 100 months for part in drug ring

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·1 min read

Apr. 28—PORTLAND — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New York man to 100 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin to cities in Maine, including Lewiston.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon D. Levy also sentenced Akeem Cruz, 31, of Brooklyn to four years of supervised release after his release from prison. He also was known by the aliases "Vybe" and "Mello."

Cruz pleaded guilty two years ago to the Class B felony that is punishable by five to forty years in prison.

Between 2015 and 2017, Cruz and co-defendants conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin from outside of Maine to Portland and Lewiston, according to court documents.

Cruz's distribution involved more than 100 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

His co-conspirators have all been sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Melquan Jordan, 31, of Brooklyn was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Lamale Lawson, 29, of Brooklyn was sentenced to 84 months in prison, Edward Canty III, 31, of Brooklyn was sentenced to 66 months in prison, Christopher Rickett, 33, of Portland was sentenced to three years of probation, and Sierrha Frisbie, 29, of Portland also was sentenced to three years of probation.

The case was investigated by Portland and South Portland police departments, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI.

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

    Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.

  • Local Residents Unhappy After Release of Genetically Modified Mosquitoes in Florida Keys

    Previously staged pilot projects, including in Brazil, showed positive results. Oxitec says most in Florida are supportive, but some have expressed concern.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes to be released in Florida

    The effort is aimed at combating the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread viruses such as dengue, Zika and yellow fever.

  • European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal by huge majority

    The European Parliament has ratified the Brexit trade deal by a large majority in what Boris Johnson called the "final step" of years of negotiations over the UK leaving the EU. "Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more Global Britain,” the Prime Minister said. Mr Johnson said, "This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals." About four months after the deal was struck on Christmas Eve, 660 MEPs backed the zero tariff, zero quota deal on goods. Just five MEPs voted against the historic agreement, while 32 abstained, four years after the Article 50 Brexit process was triggered in March 2017. MPs in the House of Commons ratified the trade agreement on December 30 by 521 votes to 73. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister and former UK negotiator, said he "hugely" welcomed the "overwhelming vote" and thanked his counterpart Michel Barnier for "helping get us here". "Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals," he tweeted. The UK-EU agreement was provisionally applied before the end of 2020 no deal deadline to allow the parliament time to scrutinise it before giving it their approval. It will now formally enter into force on April 30. The agreement replaces the closer trading relationship the UK had with the EU as a member state. Had MEPs rejected it in, the UK and EU could have been forced to trade on far less lucrative no deal WTO terms. MEPs voted on the trade deal and a resolution on it on Tuesday but the results were only announced on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, told MEPs on Tuesday that the deal had “real teeth” and she would not hesitate to use its enforcement mechanisms to ensure the UK implemented the trade and withdrawal agreements. Britain angered Brussels by unilaterally extending grace periods in the Protocol and the European Commission has begun legal action against the UK. She promised MEPs they would be involved in the monitoring of the implementation of the trade deal and that level playing field guarantees, agreed after torturous negotiations with London, would be respected. After the result was announced, she said the deal "marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential." Christophe Hansen, a senior MEP on the parliament's trade committee, said, "Ratification of the agreement is not a vote of blind confidence in the UK Government’s intention to implement our agreements in good faith. Rather, it is an EU insurance policy against further unilateral deviations from what was jointly agreed." MEPs also passed on a non-binding resolution on the trade agreement by 578 votes to 51 against and 68 abstentions. It branded Brexit a “historic mistake”. “It is a logical consequence of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and in particular the ending of freedom of movement, that the opportunities for the UK’s largely service-based economy are vastly reduced,” the resolution said. The resolution urged the commission to pursue legal action against the UK over alleged branches of the Northern Ireland Protocol “with vigour”. It also accused Britain of “depriving young people of such a unique opportunity” by refusing to continue participating in the Erasmus student exchange programme. Pierre Gattaz, president of the BusinessEurope trade association said, "The UK is the third biggest trading partner of the EU, which makes this deal one of the most important trade agreements the EU has ever finalised. "The positive vote of the European Parliament removes a major element of uncertainty, while companies on both sides are still adjusting to the new reality of trading while struggling with the COVID-19 challenges."

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • Campaign aims to help Black families with pregnancy support, services

    Campaign aims to help Black families with pregnancy support, services

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • A Tennessee CEO was fired after he was recorded ridiculing a teenager over his prom dress

    Video showed a man, later identified as Sam Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, insulting a high school student over his dress.

  • Genetically modified mosquitoes are being released in the Keys. They’ll mate to kill

    A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • Why India's Covid crisis matters to the whole world

    The situation in India is a bleak reminder that none of us will be safe until everyone is safe.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • A 27-year-old American golfer broke down in tears while calling his father to tell him he qualified for his first PGA Tour event

    Michael Visacki had been grinding for nearly eight years in hopes of making a PGA Tour event. On Monday, he did it.

  • Prince William and Kate drive tractors on farm

    The trip was the first of two visits the Duke and Duchess will make in County Durham, and marked their first outing since the official mourning period for the Duke of Edinburgh ended.Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 aged 99, and was followed by two weeks of mourning.

  • 7 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before April ends

    Check out the silly "17 Again," the thrilling "Snowpiercer," and the classic "Can't Hardly Wait" before they leave Netflix.

  • Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden

    Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is often happy to dart past Capitol Hill reporters without saying much. Brought up by a single mother who worked back-breaking hours as a nursing assistant, Scott, 55, has spent a decade in Congress representing South Carolina. Now, the lawmaker who combines a willingness to address racial questions with an advocacy of conservative causes is giving his party’s nationally televised response to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress.

  • Lawyers to file complaint to ban Sheikh Mohammed and his Derby favorite from race

    The sheikh’s Godolphin Stables owns Essential Quality, the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby.

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 election'Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?' Politico is just asking questions!Biden taps Houston sheriff to lead ICE, limits immigration arrests at courthouses

  • Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

    As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane. Alterna's decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016.

  • The 'Disaster Girl' just made close to half a million by selling the NFT of her meme

    Zoe Roth, better known as the subject of the "Disaster Girl" meme, has found a way to monetize the iconic image - by selling it as an NFT.