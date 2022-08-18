New York man sentenced to prison for fatal DUI crash in Wayne County

Aug. 18—A New York City man who had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit faces seven to 14 years in state prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Hawley man last year.

Anthony Martin Barry, 60, Queens, was sentenced by Wayne County President Judge Janine Edwards in Honesdale after pleading guilty June 9 to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, along with DUI.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell said it was Barry's third DUI conviction.

Charles Schroedel, 57, was fatally injured on May 2, 2021, when his Honda PCX scooter and Barry's Ford Fusion collided at the intersection of Routes 196 and 507 in Dreher Twp.

State police determined Schroedel was traveling east on 507 when Barry's westbound vehicle turned in front of his scooter.

A state trooper who spoke to Barry at the scene noticed several indications of intoxication, the criminal complaint said. Barry was unsteady on his feet; his eyes were glossy; his speech was slurred; he had difficulty with his cards; and he smelled of alcohol.

Barry failed a field sobriety test, and it was later determined he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.332%, according to investigators. That is more than quadruple the 0.08% limit for driving in Pennsylvania.

Barry's previous DUI convictions happened in 2001 and 2010.

